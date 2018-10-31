The Samps – “Let Me Down”

Cole MGN has been kicking around the blog-pop universe for a good solid decade now. The artist born Cole M. Greif-Neill has often collaborated with his wife, Nite Jewel’s Ramona Gonzalez. He has long been a member of Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti. He has produced for artists including Beck, Snoop Dogg, Empress Of, Anderson .Paak, Blood Orange, DāM-FunK, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Christine & The Queens, three times taking home a Grammy for his efforts.

Lately MGN has been training his focus on his own project, the Samps. After releasing an EP way back in 2010, the group is finally ready to unveil its debut album, Breakfast, via Nite Jewel’s Gloriette Records. Today they’re sharing the LP’s excellent closing track.

“Let Me Down” is a surging six-minute wave of sound. If you’ll forgive some extremely basic reference points, the tune’s retro-futuristic electronic dream-pop aesthetic strikes me as the midpoint between M83 and Daft Punk — but, like, in their earlier formulations, before the former got weird and the latter got lucky. It’s big and loud and dreamily pretty in ways that feel classic but not clichéd. Get lost in it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Understanding”

02 “Slime Pit”

03 “Owe You”

04 “Mangler”

05 “Head”

06 “Recovery”

07 “Hit n Run”

08 “Spice Ship”

09 “Ancient Times”

10 “World Keeps Burning”

11 “Try Too Move”

12 “Backstabbers”

13 “Let Me Down”

Breakfast is out 11/23 on Gloriette. Pre-order it here.