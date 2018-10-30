Robyn appeared on tonight’s episode of Later… With Jools Holland on BBC Two to perform “Missing U” from her new album Honey, as well as her 2007 Kleerup collaboration “With Every Heartbeat.” Damon Albarn, the Clash’s Paul Simonon, the Verve’s Simon Tong, and Tony Allen also performed as The Good, The Bad & The Queen. They played “Merrie Land,” their first new song in 11 years. Earlier this month, the Good, The Bad & The Queen announced a forthcoming album, due out next month. Watch clips from the evening below.

