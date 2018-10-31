Seven years ago, Curren$y, the endlessly prolific New Orleans rap stoner who was on a ridiculous hot streak at that point, teamed up with the veteran producer Alchemist to record the EP-length mixtape Covert Coup. One of that EP’s tracks, “Scottie Pippen,” had a guest appearance from the Indiana-bred G-rap virtuoso Freddie Gibbs, and it went ridiculously hard. To this day, “Scottie Pippen” is among my favorite songs from either Curren$y or Gibbs, and it caused an immediate demand for some sort of full-length team-up from the two rappers. Today, we finally get it.

Last month, Gibbs and Curren$y announced the impending release of Fetti, their Alchemist-produced collaborative album. Gibbs said that they recorded the whole album in two days. Considering how much music those two guys make, it’s not a huge surprise that they could make something that quickly. But Fetti doesn’t sound rushed or unfocused. Instead, on first listen, it sounds great.

Curren$y and Gibbs complement each other nicely, with Curren$y’s low-key expansiveness offsetting Gibbs’ tough-guy rigor. And both of them know how to navigate Alchemist’s damaged, psychedelic beats. There are no guests on Fetti, and there aren’t many hooks either. Instead, both guys just go in for nine songs and 23 minutes. It could’ve been twice as long, and I wouldn’t have complained. Stream it below.

Fetti is out now on ESGN/Jet Life/ALC/Empire. And if you haven’t heard Gibbs’ 2018 mixtape Freddie, you should listen to that, too.