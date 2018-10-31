Stream City Hunter’s Debut Album Deep Blood

City Hunter are exactly the sort of band who should be releasing their debut album on Halloween. The Denver band make ridiculously nasty and violent gut-clench hardcore, and they have a singer who growls everything in a demonic black-metal gurgle. (From what I can find online, he also wears a ski mask when they play live.) They’re named after a Japanese manga that was once adapted into a very strange Jackie Chan movie. And Deep Blood, their debut album, is an absolute barrage of guttural scrapes and serrated guitar burps. If you’re feeling brave, you can stream it below.

<a href="http://youthattack.bandcamp.com/album/deep-blood" target="_blank">Deep Blood by City Hunter</a>

Deep Blood is out now on Youth Attack.