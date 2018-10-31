Matthew Dear – “Bunny’s Dream” Video

A few weeks ago, Matthew Dear released a new album, Bunny. We named it our Album Of The Week when it came out and Dear is about to go out on tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing a music video for “Bunny’s Dream” off the album, which was directed by Rik Codero and features Dear and dancer Gabe Beltran in El Paso, TX. It finds them slow-mo dancing around dry landscapes and green parks.
“Three new friends set off on foot in El Paso to capture energy,” Dear said in a statement about the video. “One being an incredibly talented cameraman, another the spiritual seeker through movement, and the third a music maker with a dreamlike song. The result is my favorite music video to date.”
Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
10/31 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
11/01 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
11/03 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
11/04 Portland, OR @ Holocene
11/08 San Francisco, CA @ Public Works
11/09 Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
11/11 Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge
11/15 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
11/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
11/27 Bologna, IT @ Estragon *
11/29 Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *
12/03 Hamburg, DE @ Docks *
12/04 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *
12/06 Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget *
12/09 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *
12/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg *
12/11 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
12/13 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
12/15 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *
12/16 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy *
12/17 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
* w/ MGMT
Bunny is out now via Ghostly International.