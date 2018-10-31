Matthew Dear – “Bunny’s Dream” Video

A few weeks ago, Matthew Dear released a new album, Bunny. We named it our Album Of The Week when it came out and Dear is about to go out on tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing a music video for “Bunny’s Dream” off the album, which was directed by Rik Codero and features Dear and dancer Gabe Beltran in El Paso, TX. It finds them slow-mo dancing around dry landscapes and green parks.

“Three new friends set off on foot in El Paso to capture energy,” Dear said in a statement about the video. “One being an incredibly talented cameraman, another the spiritual seeker through movement, and the third a music maker with a dreamlike song. The result is my favorite music video to date.”

Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

10/31 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

11/01 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

11/03 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

11/04 Portland, OR @ Holocene

11/08 San Francisco, CA @ Public Works

11/09 Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

11/11 Seattle, WA @ Nectar Lounge

11/15 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

11/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/27 Bologna, IT @ Estragon *

11/29 Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *

12/03 Hamburg, DE @ Docks *

12/04 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

12/06 Stockholm, SE @ Nobelberget *

12/09 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus *

12/10 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg *

12/11 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

12/13 London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

12/15 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 *

12/16 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy *

12/17 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *

* w/ MGMT

Bunny is out now via Ghostly International.