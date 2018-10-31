Flatbush Zombies – “New World Order”

Earlier this year, Flatbush Zombies released their latest album, Vacation In Hell — we ran a profile on the Brooklyn rap group around the time of its release — and today they’re returning with a brand new one-off track called “New World Order,” which they’ve performed live in the past.

The track’s a creeping lurch that gets feverish in the verses and syrupy in the chorus, which finds the crew repeating the titular phrase back-and-forth to each other followed by: “Rebel with no cause/ Homie, welcome to the slaughter.” An appropriate sentiment to come out on Halloween Day and any day of these especially trying last few years.

Listen below.

“New World Order” is out now via Glorious Dead Recordings.