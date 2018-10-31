Red Hot Chili Peppers Played Chad Smith’s Kids’ School In Costume For Halloween Today

Red Hot Chili Peppers usually stick to pretty big venues, but today they made an exception in the name of the spooky season: The four California rockers dressed up to go to drummer Chad Smith’s kids’ school to play an early-morning set for Halloween.

Just what do the Red Hot Chili Peppers dress up as, you ask? Well, Flea had on a skeleton onesie and Smith has on a Guy Fawkes mask and a wig that makes him look sort of like the Pope. Anthony Kiedis has some red schoolboy getup with a mask and Josh Klinghoffer has on sunglasses and a green wig.

Do you think Smith’s kids were embarrassed?! Watch videos of them playing “Can’t Stop” via Exclaim below.

Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids’ school?….We do! pic.twitter.com/O7Pza6iXnm — Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) October 31, 2018

TMW when your school Halloween assembly turns into a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert. ⁦@ZachRagatz⁩ AMIRITE??! pic.twitter.com/pUYcqX773H — Ashley Edward CHILLer (@ashmasterzero) October 31, 2018