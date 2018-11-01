Mariah Carey’s New Album Caution Features Blood Orange, Gunna, Slick Rick, & More

Mariah Carey’s new album, Caution, is out 11/16. It’s the singer’s first release since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah … The Elusive Chanteuse, and today Carey shared the tracklist. The LP will include 10 songs and features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Slick Rick, and Blood Orange.

Carey has already shared two songs from the album — “GTFO” and “With You” — and early this morning she debuted a new single called “A No No.” As it stands, you have to pre-order Caution in order to hear the song in full. Check out a snippet and the album’s tracklist below.

Caution tracklist:
01 “GTFO”
02 “With You”
03 “Caution”
04 “A No No”
05 “The Distance” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
06 “Giving Me Life” (Feat. Slick Rick & Blood Orange)
07 “One Mo’ Gen”
08 “8th Grade”
09 “Stay Long Love You” (Feat. Gunna)
10 “Portrait”

Caution is out 11/16 via Epic.

