Mariah Carey’s New Album Caution Features Blood Orange, Gunna, Slick Rick, & More

Mariah Carey’s new album, Caution, is out 11/16. It’s the singer’s first release since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah … The Elusive Chanteuse, and today Carey shared the tracklist. The LP will include 10 songs and features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Slick Rick, and Blood Orange.

Carey has already shared two songs from the album — “GTFO” and “With You” — and early this morning she debuted a new single called “A No No.” As it stands, you have to pre-order Caution in order to hear the song in full. Check out a snippet and the album’s tracklist below.

Surprise! You can now get "A NO NO" with a pre-order of my album #CAUTION ⚠️ Hope you like it! https://t.co/noxGeYiwck pic.twitter.com/kufoTkrcm6 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018

#Caution⚠️ out 11/16! Pre-order @ https://t.co/noxGeYiwck

01. GTFO

02. With You

03. Caution

04. A No No

05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign

06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange

07. One Mo' Gen

08. 8th Grade

09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna

10. Portrait

THANK YOU LAMBS! pic.twitter.com/XaGiuMujfr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018

Caution is out 11/16 via Epic.