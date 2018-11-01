Mariah Carey’s New Album Caution Features Blood Orange, Gunna, Slick Rick, & More

Mariah Carey’s new album, Caution, is out 11/16. It’s the singer’s first release since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah … The Elusive Chanteuse, and today Carey shared the tracklist. The LP will include 10 songs and features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Slick Rick, and Blood Orange.
Carey has already shared two songs from the album — “GTFO” and “With You” — and early this morning she debuted a new single called “A No No.” As it stands, you have to pre-order Caution in order to hear the song in full. Check out a snippet and the album’s tracklist below.
Surprise! You can now get "A NO NO" with a pre-order of my album #CAUTION ⚠️ Hope you like it!
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018
#Caution⚠️ out 11/16!
01. GTFO
02. With You
03. Caution
04. A No No
05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign
06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange
07. One Mo' Gen
08. 8th Grade
09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna
10. Portrait
THANK YOU LAMBS! pic.twitter.com/XaGiuMujfr
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018
Caution is out 11/16 via Epic.