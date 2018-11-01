Lil Peep – “Runaway” Video

Less than a year ago, Lil Peep, the hybrid emo-rap star-in-waiting, died of a drug overdose at the age of 21. And right now, Peep’s mother and his friends are figuring out how to best deal with the music he left behind. Next week will see the release of the posthumous album Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, lovingly assembled by Peep’s mother and his collaborator. (There’s also a documentary in the works, with the legendary auteur Terrence Malick on board as producer.)

One of the singles from Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 is the churning, searching “Runaway.” Like so many other Lil Peep songs, it’s full of lyrics that gain new resonance in the light of his death: “I ran away from my problems / I do the drugs when I want ‘em / I ran away from my mama.”

“Runaway” has been online for a few months, but now it’s got a new video, which Peep’s mother Liza Womack co-directed with Steven Mertens. The video uses archival footage of Peep, and it also animates Peep’s own childhood drawings, using them to tell a story of Peep leaving Los Angeles and heading to London. Below, watch the video and read what Womack has written about it.

Womack writes:

I’m so proud to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Steven Mertens on the video for Runaway. It has allowed me to make something beautiful for my son — in his honor. Early in the process, many of us agreed that Runaway would be a great song to release as a single for COWYS 2. It is a powerful song that tells the story of how Gus–aka Lil Peep–had decided to leave his apartment in LA, but he didn’t want to come home to live in Long Beach, either. So, he had gone to stay in London. That was a productive and happy time for him–working with friends like Smokeasac and ILoveMakonnen. This video tells that part of Gus’s story. The story is told using many of Gus’s drawings, from different periods of his life. After transforming into the wonderful “flaming-haired” character that Gus drew, himself, he flies away from LAX to London–to make music with some of his best friends. I know you will enjoy watching it. You will see different things each time you watch. His drawings. His tattoos. His friends. The house where he really lived. And his dog, Taz, the “legend.”

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 is out 11/9.