Neko Case – “Last Lion Of Albion” Video

Neko Case released the lush, gorgeous new LP Hell-On, her first proper solo album in five years, back in June. And now, following a sort-of-animated, NSFW video for the Mark Lanegan-featuring album centerpiece “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor,” she’s back with another animated video for “Last Lion Of Albion.” As Case explains in a statement:

I’m very honored and excited to debut this video for “Last Lion Of Albion” by one of my very favorite artists, Laura Plansker. I’ve loved her work forever; she’s so skilled at using handmade figures and props to create surreal worlds. Her work perfectly balances humor and darkness in a way that breaks my heart. She has a way of making something so artificial so very alive. The turning of the lion’s head to look at the sky, or its own reflection makes me cry my eyes out. There is so much straight ahead compassion in Laura’s work, there’s no need to manipulate emotion of the viewer, it is the perfect balance. I’m so happy to share it here with you!

Along with the video, Case has announced more North American tour dates next year. And according to a press release, the Hell-On stage show features “glowing, life-size wasp nests and Case as the wasp queen,” which sounds awesome. Check those out and watch the “Last Lion Of Albion” video below.

TOUR DATES:

11/27 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma^

11/28 Bellingham, WA @ Mt. Baker^

11/29 Seattle, WA @ Paramount^

11/30 Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue^

12/01 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater^

12/03 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater^

12/04 Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada^

12/05 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater^

12/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre^

12/08 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park^

01/23 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre&

01/24 Boston, MA @ Royale&

01/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre&

01/26 Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre&

01/27 Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre&

01/29 Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall#

01/30 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall#

01/31 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall#

02/01 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum#

02/02 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater#

02/04 Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon#

02/05 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall#

02/07 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall#

02/08 Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall#

02/09 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater#

02/12 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf#

02/13 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre#

02/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren#

^ with Destroyer (solo)

& – with Margaret Glaspy

# – with Kimya Dawson

Hell-On is out now on Anti-.