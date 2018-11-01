For a while now, the great Long Beach, California rapper Vince Staples has been dropping hints about a new album, even going so far as to say that he’d have new music for us on Friday. Well, it is now confirmed. Pitchfork reports that Staples will release the new LP FM! tonight. Get excited.

According to Pitchfork, the new album, which follows last year’s dazzling Big Fish Theory, will feature production from Kenny Beats, the anarchic SoundCloud-rap beatmaker whose tracks should mesh nicely with Staples’ contained fury. And Staples himself says that the album will be heavy on guests, including fellow California rappers like Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, Lil Fade, and Staples’ Dope co-star Tyga.

WOW! This new Vince Staples will feature the likes of California legends such as Vince Staples, Lil Fade, Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, T Raw, Vince from Poppy AND MANY MORE !!! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 29, 2018

According to Pitchfork, “Get The Fuck Off My Dick,” the single that Staples released earlier this year (and used to launch a GoFundMe to pay for his own rap retirement) will not be on the album. So we presumably haven’t heard any of the tracks on this album, and we’ll all hear it for the first time together tonight.