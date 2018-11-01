Stars – “Are You With Me?”

Stars have been filling out 2018 with some one-off tracks like “Ship To Shore” and “One Day Left” and today they’re sharing another one, a haunting spectral ballad called “Are You With Me?” It finds the Canadian crew linking up with Kevin Drew, who produced the track, thus reuniting him with his Broken Social Scene brethren. The song was in part inspired by Gord Downie, who died last year after a battle with brain cancer. Drew produced his final album, Introduce Yerself.

Here’s what the band had to say about the song in a statement:

To work on a song with Kevin Drew reminded us all of what a beautiful person and brave artist he is, and why someone like Gord Downie trusted him to interpret his last music. Speaking of Gord, the words to this song came about after Torq spent one liquidy night sending text messages to Gord’s old cell phone number. It’s very difficult not to miss that guy, and sometimes you just want to send a message into the ether and hope he receives it. We’ve always used songs to communicate with ghosts. If you can think of a better method, let us know. We have a lot of ghosts we want to talk to…

Listen below.

“Are You With Me?” is out now via Last Gang Records.