Not long ago, Page Six had a story about how, even at a fundraising telethon, Barbra Streisand would only let cameras shoot her from her good side. Maybe that’s why the latest installment of James Corden’s reliably viral Carpool Karaoke franchise features Streisand driving, rather than riding shotgun like a normal famous person. Or maybe she just likes driving.

Streisand is going through a bit of a moment right now. One of the season’s biggest cultural artifacts is the new version of A Star Is Born, which has presumably sent plenty of people back to check out the version that Streisand made in 1976. And today, she releases her new album Walls, which features the new anti-Trump song “Don’t Lie To Me.”

On Carpool Karaoke, Streisand and Corden sang “Don’t Lie To Me” and Streisand’s new version of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” as well as older joints “Enough Is Enough,” “They Way We Were,” and “Don’t Lie To Me.” Corden did not seem all that nervous about singing next to her, which is surprising. And Streisand also talked about her feelings on Trump, learning about Cardi B from Tiffany Haddish, calling Tim Cook to get Siri to pronounce her name right, her decades of crippling stage fright, and all the times she’s failed the driving test. Watch it all happen below.

Walls is out now.