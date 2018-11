Pistol Annies are the supergroup trio of country stars Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley. Their new album Interstate Gospel, an old-school pop-country album full of heartache and hooks, is our reigning Album Of The Week. And last night, they took it to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the heavy-hearted portrait of a marriage in decline “Best Years Of My Life.” Watch below.