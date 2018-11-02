Troye Sivan – “Somebody To Love” (Queen Cover)

Queen have been on everyone’s mind lately, with the (by most accounts) unremarkable Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, hitting theaters today. The film’s official soundtrack came out a couple weeks ago — it was produced by Brian May and Roger Taylor and had some never-before-released recordings of Queen performances and an early version of “Doing All Right” recorded by Smile that predated the band.

Today, on the day of the movie’s release, Australian popper Troye Sivan, who put out his sophomore album Bloom a couple months ago, has released a Queen cover in conjunction with the movie. He’s offered up a moody, atmospheric take on “Somebody To Love.”

Check it out below.

Bohemian Rhapsody is in theaters now.