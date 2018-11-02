Lost Under Heaven is the project of Ebony Hoorn and Ellery James Roberts (formerly of WU LYF fame) and next year they’ll release the project’s sophomore album, Love Hates What You Become. They’re wrapping up a brief North American tour tomorrow night (11/3) at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade, and they stopped by our offices in New York City today to perform a few stripped-down tracks for us. They started off with the band’s eponymous track, “Lost Under Heaven,” off their 2014 debut Spiritual Songs For Lovers To Sing, and then did their most recent single, “Post Millennial Tension,” and ended things with “The Great Longing.” Watch their Stereogum session below.

Love Hates What You Become is out 1/18 via Mute.