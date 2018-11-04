The World Is A Beautiful Place Founding Vocalist Tom Diaz Has Died

Tom Diaz, founding vocalist and keyboard player of the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, has passed away. The Connecticut-based band announced the news in a Facebook post today. “We are incredibly heartbroken about the passing of Tom Diaz. He was an extremely talented artist, with such a huge amount of musicality. On top of all of that, he was an incredible friend,” the statement reads. “Tom was in the band from 2009-2012, and we deeply cherish the times we got to share with him. I’m sure anyone could attest to his kind and loving nature.” The cause of death is not currently known.

Diaz formed TWIABP in 2009 with Tyler Bussey, Josh Cyr, and Nicole Shanholtzer. With the band, he recorded two EPs, 2010’s Formlessness and Josh Is Dead, and their debut full-length in 2013, Whenever, If Ever. After their first LP, Diaz stopped recording with TWIABP. He left the band due to unspecified medical issues. Read the full statement below.

Diaz’s family is welcoming donations to the Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson, CT.