Spanish singer Rosalía was among the performers at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards tonight, following the release of her new album, El Mal Querer, just a few days ago. She performed “Malamente” and “De Aquí No Sales.”

Nicki Minaj also took the stage to perform “Good Form” and “Woman Like Me” with Little Mix. Camilia Cabello, one of our Best New Bands Of 2018, won for Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Haile Steinfeld hosted the evening. Watch clips of Rosalía and Nicki’s performances below.

Espectáculo por todo lo alto con los premios MTV EMA @mtvema con @rosaliavt Grande su performance. pic.twitter.com/z9MJtIP6bW — Rocco Steinhäuser (@ROCCOCITY) November 4, 2018