Big Ups Announce Indefinite Hiatus

The New York hardcore band Big Ups have announced that they’re going on an indefinite hiatus. They’ll be wrapping up this chapter of the band with a series of Northeast shows early next year. The group got its start in 2010 and released three full-length albums: 2014’s Eighteen Hours Of Static, 2016’s Before A Million Universes, and 2018’s Two Parts Together. The first two were our Albums Of The Week when they came out; the third one probably should have been.

“Like so many bands before us, the time has come for Big Ups to take an indefinite hiatus,” they wrote in a statement. “We have decided to not continue with the band while we take time to pursue other things. Since 2010, the four of us have dedicated ourselves to this project in a way that often neglects other aspects and dimensions of ourselves and our lives. It’s time for us to branch out and grow. We’ve had a really great run, a really great time, and we’ve accomplished all that we’ve wanted to and more.”

Read the full statement below and check out their final shows (for now, at least).

Good morning 🌞 RIP to us, Big Ups. Go vote tomorrow (but not for Republicans). Thanks for listening. Photo from January 2012 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/VKWPNSo1Kf — bog imps (@wearebigups) November 5, 2018

01/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

01/05 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

01/11 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

01/12 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

01/18 New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

All of Big Ups’ music is available here.