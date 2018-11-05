The rapper and producer Mac Miller was found dead in his home this year on 9/7. He was 26. The official cause of death wasn’t made public initially, but Miller had struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life. Now, TMZ reports that Miller died from what is being classified as an accidental overdose involving a toxic mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol according to the LA County Coroner’s Office.

Last week, Miller’s friends and family threw a benefit concert to honor his life at the Greek Theatre in LA. The lineup featured Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, SZA, Thundercat, Schoolboy Q, Vince Staples, and more. All of the artists that signed on to perform were Miller’s friends and collaborators, and the event was livestreamed for his fans. The concert raised money for the Mac Miller Circles Fund, a nonprofit that supports community arts programs in Pittsburgh, where Miller grew up and proudly repped during his life.