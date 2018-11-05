Queen: The Movie: The Jeans

Bohemian Rhapsody may not be much of a movie, but it’s a hell of a merchandising opportunity. Not only have Queen taken the opportunity to repackage their greatest hits for the umpteenth time, they’re also hawking nonsense like Bohemian Rhapsody-themed fashion line.

As Billboard points out, Wrangler has partnered with music lifestyle brand Lyric Culture on a Bohemian Rhapsody clothing line featuring T-shirts, jeans, and jackets emblazoned with Queen lyrics — just like Freddie Mercury would have wanted, and undoubtedly worn. The garments reportedly feature words from songs including “Killer Queen” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.” And for your consideration, here’s a very colorful T-shirt with lyrics from Wayne and Garth’s beloved “Bohemian Rhapsody” itself:

Magnifico, yes? No? I’ll say this for the fashion line: If it doesn’t exactly capture Queen’s essence, at least it shares the crassly opportunistic spirit of Bohemian Rhapsody the film. And like the film, it will probably sell! What a world, where Queen Of Jeans may end up outsold by jeans of Queen.