Mastersystem – “Old Team” Video

The last album late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison released before his life came to a tragic end earlier this year was not a Frightened Rabbit record. Rather, it was Dance Music, the debut LP from Mastersystem, a side project featuring Hutchison’s brother and Frightened Rabbit bandmate Grant on drums plus Editors’ Justin Lockey and his own brother/Minor Victories bandmate James Lockey. Today the band is sharing a video for that album’s single “Old Team,” presumably a cheeky reference to their fellow Scotsmen Mogwai’s classic Young Team.

The video comprises footage from “the first and last Mastersystem tour,” making it a bittersweet document of some joyful moments from Hutchison’s final months. It’s preceded by a message from the rest of the band, which you can read below:

This footage was shot during the first and last mastersystem tour. The great thing about it is it just shows a bunch of fellas having the best time, ripping the piss out of each other, laughing and doing some shows. There’s something brilliant about this… something free of the pressure that bands can turn into… That’s what mastersystem was all about, just a record, a band built from going back to how we all started, throwing riffs and chords around until it sounds like a tune. No fuss. This was Scott’s favorite tune on the record, and the spark that lit the paper that led to the whole mastersystem album. It was always in our plans to be THE single off the record. We’re very fucking proud of it, which is why we’re honouring our original plans to put it out. It will now not be the thing to propel mastersystem into new places, but serve as a monument to all involved and all that listened… That we made a class record that we all believed in. Cheers for listening. Justin, Grant, James & Nick.

Watch the video below.

Dance Music is out now via Physical Education. Read our remembrance of Hutchison here.