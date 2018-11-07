Stream Respire’s New Album Memorial (An Accompaniment)

The six-piece Toronto band Respire have been around since 2013, and they make grand and epically pretty music that doesn’t fit into any easily defined genres. The members of Respires like to refer to themselves as “post-everything,” and on past records, that’s meant that they’ve drawn on shoegaze sweep and screamo intensity. But on the new album Memorial (An Accompaniment), the follow-up to last year’s Dénouement, Respire are going for something else.

The new album is made up entirely of quiet, searching instrumental music — a bit like Godspeed You! Black Emperor, if their epiphanies were inward rather than clangorous. Memorial (An Accompaniment is full of strings and horns and meditative pauses, and it’s lovely. You can stream it below.

<a href="http://respirefamily.bandcamp.com/album/memorial-an-accompaniment" target="_blank">Memorial (An Accompaniment) by Respire</a>

Memorial (An Accompaniment) is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.