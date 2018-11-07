Next week, Rose Droll is releasing her debut full-length, Your Dog. We’ve heard “Hush” and “Boy Bruise” from it already, and today the San Francisco-based musician is sharing a third single, “Fat Duck.” This one’s a bit more understated than the two that’ve come before, incorporating its sonic oddities and squelches with a more even hand.

But as with Droll’s other two, this one shines light on an interior that’s often kept just out of view. “I know you keep the bath lit to dull all your senses,” she sings. “You know I never knew what you were going through/ You’ve got your way of coping, but my door’s always open/ I’m only hoping it be my door you open.”

Listen below.

Your Dog is out 11/16 via Father/Daughter Records (US) / Double Denim Records (UK). Pre-order it here.