Watch John C. Reilly Freestyle Over Common & Kanye West’s “Southside”

Affable character actor John C. Reilly has a long history with music: He starred in the great music biopic sendup Walk Hard, has a folk group called John C. Reilly & Friends, and has chatted with Father John Misty. He even recently had a foray into the rap world, acting out the skits on A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy from last year.

And, as Rolling Stone points out, during a recent appearance on Sway In The Morning, Reilly freestyled over the beat from Common and Kanye West’s 2007 track “Southside.”

Watch below.

Wreck it, Ralph!