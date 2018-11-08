Ani DiFranco To Release New Memoir

Last year, ’90s singer-songwriter, activist, record label founder, and poet Ani DiFranco signed on to publish a memoir with Viking Press. Today, she announces the book’s title and 5/7 release date. No Walls And The Recurring Dream will follow DiFranco through the decades of her multifaceted career— releasing 19 studio albums, founding Righteous Babe Records, and taking action in the anti-war movement. DiFranco’s latest album, Binary, came out last year.

No Walls And The Recurring Dream is out 5/7. Pre-order it here.