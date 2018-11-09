Regina Spektor – “Birdsong”

The idiosyncratic New York singer-songwriter Regina Spektor has been prestige-TV royalty ever since 2013, when she released “You’ve Got Time,” the theme song for the Netflix show Orange Is The New Black. And now Spektor, whose last album was 2016’s Remember Us To Life, has taken her talents to another streaming service, contributing the new track “Birdsong” to Amazon’s series The Romanoffs.

The Romanoffs, the new anthology series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, tells the stories of people who claim to be descended from the old Russian ruling family. And Spektor, who was born in Moscow and who moved to the US with her family when she was nine, seems like a natural choice for its soundtrack. According to a press release, she met Weiner at an event honoring a couple of other prestige-TV auteurs, Shonda Rhimes and Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

“Birdsong” is a typically lovely Spektor song. It’s a dazed and crystalline track that’s built on fingerpicked acoustic guitar rather than the piano that Spektor is most famous for using. And it lasts less than two minutes. “Birdsong” appears in “Panorama,” the latest episode of The Romanoffs. Listen below.

The Romanoffs is now streaming on Amazon Prime.