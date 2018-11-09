We recently included Lala Lala on our list of the Best New Bands Of 2018 based on the strength of their sophomore album, The Lamb, which came out back in September. They’ve been on the road in the wake of it, and today they’re announcing some headlining dates for early next year and sharing a music video for “Copycat.”

It’s a pretty simple collection of footage that Lillie West shot, either playing guitar in her bedroom or out and about, and the low-stakes, mumbling nature of it all lets the song really sink in. “I made this disorienting art video for you. It’s supposed to be fun,” West said in a brief statement.

Watch and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

11/10 Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective #

11/12 Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s # SOLD OUT

11/13 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

11/14 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall #

11/15 San Francisco, CA @ GAMH # SOLD OUT

11/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram # SOLD OUT

11/17 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole #

11/19 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/20 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. #

11/21 St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room #

11/23 Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #^

11/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall #^

11/25 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

11/27 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace #

11/28 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

11/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere # SOLD OUT

12/01 Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall #

12/03 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #

12/04 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

12/05 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

12/06 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle #

12/07 Nashville, TN @ Exit / In #

12/08 Lexington, KY @Cosmic Charlies #

01/17 Chicago, IL @ Metro +

01/18 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

01/20 Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

01/21 Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox *

01/23 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

01/24 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

01/25 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

01/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

01/29 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo *

01/30 Toronto, ON @ Baby G *

01/31 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

02/01 Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *

02/02 Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College *

# w/ WHY?

+ w/ Snail Mail, Varsity

* Headlining w/ Sen Morimoto support

The Lamb is out now via Hardly Art.