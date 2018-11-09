Ellis – “NYE” Video

This week we named darkly dreamy Ontario indie rocker Ellis an Artist To Watch and premiered her fantastic The Fuzz EP. The project is out officially today, and with it, a video for closing track “NYE.”

The song is a creeping, fuzzed-out ballad about longing for someone on the other side of town on New Year’s Eve — so basically a much more shadowy version of the Dismemberment Plan’s “The Ice Of Boston.” Just read the entirety of Linnea Siggelkow’s lyrics here and tell me you aren’t reduced to a pile of melting snow:

Kensington Market/ It was New Year’s Eve/ I was thinking of you/ Were you thinking of me?/ A

few blocks away/ You were just down the street/ I was thinking of you/ Were you thinking of

me?/ And then after midnight/ In the windowless dark/ I was falling asleep/ You were breaking

my heart

And here’s what Ellis told Billboard about the making of the song:

I recorded this track in my bedroom when I first wrote it. We re-recorded it in the studio, and actually spent quite a lot of time perfecting it, but in the end decided to stick with the original version. It’s very raw and imperfect and I think that’s the way it’s supposed to be. It’s about something that happened a long time ago, and I think it’s the saddest song I’ve ever written, and maybe my favourite, though I don’t really like talking about it too much.

The video, directed by Siggelkow and Andy Friesen, is a lo-fi affair that finds her walking city streets at night feeling desolate. It definitely captures the song’s vibe. Watch below.

The Fuzz is out now. Purchase it here. Ellis will play her first show outside Ontario on 11/15 in Brooklyn at Alphaville.