Harriet Brown – “Man”

Harriet Brown — formerly of San Francisco, now based in Los Angeles — makes poppy R&B music with experimental electronic undercurrents. His new album Mall Of Fortune is coming early next year on Innovative Leisure, and its latest advance single is a good one. “Man” is an easygoing soul track, like what Marvin Gaye might have recorded if he’d lived into the era of trunk-throttling drum programming. Below, let it send you gliding into the weekend.

Mall Of Fortune is out 2/1 on Innovative Leisure. Pre-order it here.