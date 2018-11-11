Pusha T Didn’t Approve “Fuck Drake” Screen At His Camp Flog Gnaw Set

Pusha T performed last night at Tyler, The Creator’s LA festival Camp Flog Gnaw. To Pusha’s apparent surprise, the screen behind him flashed the words “Fuck Drake” during his set, prompting the audience to chant those same words. Drake and Pusha have been feuding ever since Pusha dissed Drake on his latest album DAYTONA. This led to some unprompted “Fuck Drake” chants at Pusha’s shows.

But Pusha T doesn’t play dirty. Or, he doesn’t play corny. He responded to the incident on Twitter: “Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw , I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out.” Check out Pusha’s tweet and the “Fuck Drake” screen below.

Corny ass tech dude fucking with my screens at @CampFlogGnaw , I speak for myself and all of you know how I make my statements!! Dissing anybody on screen isn’t part of my show… Otherwise great festival, thanx @tylerthecreator for having me out. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) November 11, 2018