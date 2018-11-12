Stream Former Thermals Frontman Hutch Harris’ Solo Debut Only Water

The Thermals broke up earlier this year after 16 years and seven albums together. In their breakup announcement, the Portland trio said that they were moving on to the new projects. Kathy Foster has been the most active so far, getting involved with three different projects — Roseblood, Slang, and Hurry Up, the latter with former Thermals drummer Westin Glass as well.

And today, guitarist and frontman Hutch Harris has emerged with a whole new full-length, his solo debut. It’s called Only Water and it channels the Thermals fervent energy into a more laidback, contemplative framework.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Harris played a solo show earlier this year and recently started a Twitter account where he’s been teasing the album’s release for a couple weeks now. So, while it’s not exactly a surprise, it is a pleasant occurrence. Listen to the whole thing below.

Only Water is out now.