Björk Debuting New Concert Performance Cornucopia In NYC Next Year

Björk has announced that she will debut a new concert performance piece called Cornucopia in New York City next year. It will be presented at the new Manhattan venue The Shed, which is scheduled to open in the spring for its inaugural season.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be part of the Shed’s opening season in Manhattan next spring,” Björk wrote in a statement. “This winter I will prepare my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

It’s unclear whether the production will feature brand-new music, but Björk will be joined on stage by the Icelandic flute enesmble known as Viibra. Her most recent album was 2017’s Utopia.

Tickets and dates for the show will be announced later on.