Watch First Aid Kit & The Staves Cover The Roches’ “Runs In The Family”

First Aid Kit and the Staves are two of the great sister acts in music today. The former features the Swedish sister Klara and Johanna Söderberg. The latter comprises Jessica, Camilla, and Emily Staveley-Taylor from Watford, UK. Both bands are very good; I continue to love the Staves’ marvelous If I Was better than any other album from 2015. Seriously, go listen to it if you never have. Or if you have. You win either way.

Anyway, the two groups had a show together at O2 Academy in Leeds last Thursday, and — as Reddit’s indieheads community points out — backstage, they got together to do the only reasonable thing: They covered a Roches song.

The Roches, of course, were a trio of Irish-American sisters whose harmony-driven folk music with a clear precursor to both First Aid Kit and the Staves. Even more sensibly, their choice of song was “Runs In The Family,” a tune from the Roches’ classic 1979 self-titled debut that reflects on their family’s tendency to head out on the road in pursuit of a music career.

In other words, covers don’t get much more appropriate than this. Watch below.

Maggie Roche, one third of the Roches, passed away last year.