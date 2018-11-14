Marfa Myths 2019 Lineup

Marfa Myths — the annual festival that takes place in the artists’ enclave known as Marfa, TX — has announced its initial 2019 lineup. Performers heading there this year include Deerhunter, Cass McCombs, Emily A. Sprague, Vivien Goldman, Photay, Jess Williamson, Khruangbin, and more. Comedians Kate Berlant and John Early will also be there.

Every year, Marfa Myths also makes two artists join forces for their artist-in-residence program, which typically results in some sort of EP. Last year they paired up Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox, and in 2019 they’ll make Tim Presley and Drugdealer (aka Michael Collins) work together.

Connan Mockasin and Cate Le Bon will be the painter and woodworker in residence, respectively. Quirky!

This year’s Marfa Myths takes place from 4/25-28. Tickets are available now. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to Texas RioGrande Legal Aid.