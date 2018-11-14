Scott Gilmore – “Two Roomed Motel” Video

Los Angeles bedroom pop experimentalist Scott Gilmore is gearing up to release his third album, following last year’s dreamy Subtle Vertigo. Today, Gilmore shares the forthcoming LP’s title track, “Two Roomed Motel,” along with a self-directed music video.

In the video, we see Gilmore on a motel bed, beep-booping away on synth pads. His playful melody is assisted by a pair of small bongo drums, hand-delivered to him in the video. The mysterious hand offers a keyboard and a guitar, and the tune gets kookier, even darker. There’s a brief shot of Gilmore in the bathtub with the instruments hooked up to his body. He heads to the bar for a drink and then returns home to beep-boop on his synth pads, yet again.

Watch and listen below.

Gilmore will be playing 11/20 at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on a bill with Confusing Mix Of Nations and Jorge Elbrecht in his first-ever solo show in NY. Ben Bertocci, the painter who did the front cover of Elbrecht’s forthcoming Happiness EP, will be showing his work and Brian Degraw will be DJing. Elbrecht also shares a new video today for “Down In Flames” from Happiness. The sepia-toned flick is centered around a masked girl and a spooky house. You can watch it below.

Two Roomed Motel is out next year.