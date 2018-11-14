Shaky Knees 2019 Lineup

Shaky Knees is returning to Atlanta next year, and it’s bringing headliners Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant, and Incubus along with it. The festival’s lineup also includes Father John Misty, Deerhunter, Liz Phair, Sharon Van Etten, Tears For Fears, Soccer Mommy, Interpol, Lucy Dacus, Natalie Prass, Phosphorescent, Japanese Breakfast, Oh Sees, the Dandy Warhols, Mark Lanegan, Pedro The Lion, Foxing, Slothrust, Calpurnia, Wallows, and more.

“It is gratifying to be able to curate a unique lineup each year. Now in our seventh year, I’ve had the opportunity to see a band go from opening the main stage, to now headlining that same stage,” says Shaky Knees founder Tim Sweetwood. “Attending Shaky Knees is one of the best ways to find the next great band, as well as satisfy the music soul from start to finish each day of the festival.”

It all goes 5/3-5 at Atlanta’s Central Park. Tickets go on sale today at noon, and you can check out the full lineup on the poster above and below.