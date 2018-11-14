Janelle Monáe – “High Tide Or Low Tide” (Bob Marley & The Wailers Cover)

CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe released her great new album Dirty Computer back in April, and she finally wrapped her tour in support of it at the end of last month with a performance on Colbert and a set at New Orleans’ Voodoo festival. But that doesn’t mean she’s done promoting the LP.

Monáe recently stopped by Spotify’s studios to record a live version of “I Like That” for the platform’s Spotify Singles series, and while she was there, she also recorded a cover of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1975 song “High Tide Or Low Tide.” Listen to her version below.

