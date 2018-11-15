Justice Tripp leads the great Baltimore hardcore institution Trapped Under Ice, and he also sings for Angel Du$t, the kickass punked-up classic rockers who released two new songs earlier this week. And now Tripp’s got another project going, too. He plays guitar for Warfare, a righteous band of mouth-foaming hardcore militants whose members are based in both Boston and Los Angeles.
Warfare released a great demo two years ago, and now they’ve followed it up with Declaration, their debut EP. It’s got eight songs that rocket by in about nine minutes. Their sound is a rigorous bash-it-out rush, and they don’t even slow down for mosh parts. They do, however, have some blazingly impressive metal leads from Tripp. Stream the EP below.
The Declaration EP is out now on Triple B Records.