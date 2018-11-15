Justice Tripp leads the great Baltimore hardcore institution Trapped Under Ice, and he also sings for Angel Du$t, the kickass punked-up classic rockers who released two new songs earlier this week. And now Tripp’s got another project going, too. He plays guitar for Warfare, a righteous band of mouth-foaming hardcore militants whose members are based in both Boston and Los Angeles.

Warfare released a great demo two years ago, and now they’ve followed it up with Declaration, their debut EP. It’s got eight songs that rocket by in about nine minutes. Their sound is a rigorous bash-it-out rush, and they don’t even slow down for mosh parts. They do, however, have some blazingly impressive metal leads from Tripp. Stream the EP below.

<a href="http://warfarehardcore.bandcamp.com/album/declaration" target="_blank">Declaration by WARFARE</a>

The Declaration EP is out now on Triple B Records.