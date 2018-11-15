Rustin Man – “Vanishing Heart” Video

Back in 2002, former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb adopted the moniker Rustin Man for a collaborative album with Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Out Of Season. In the 16 years since then, Webb has whittled away at another collection of songs as Rustin Man, called Drift Code, which will be out in February.

“Through the necessity of recording over a long period of time, the album has a kind of unfixed or uprooted quality. As if the songs belong nowhere so hopefully belong everywhere,” Webb said in a press release. “I called the album Drift Code as it’s an oxymoron, a code is something fixed, but our instinct is to wander, to drift. I like the idea that life is a puzzle that can’t be solved because the answer is always changing.”

The first song that he’s sharing off the album, “Vanishing Heart,” is a wandering, piano-led track in which Webb spins a tale of breaking shackles and growing back into yourself. It comes attached to a shadowy music video, directed by Edwin Burdis, that mirrors some of the sorrowful freedom of the song.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vanishing Heart”

02 “Judgement Train”

03 “Brings Me Joy”

04 “Our Tomorrows”

05 “Euphonium Dream”

06 “The World’s In Town”

07 “Light The Light”

08 “Martian Garden”

09 “All Summer”

Drift Code is out 2/1 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Revisit our look back at Talk Talk’s Spirit Of Eden at 30.