Brooklyn Street Will Be Named After The Notorious B.I.G.

The Brooklyn block where the Notorious B.I.G. grew up, between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street, will soon be renamed after the late rapper. Its new name will be Christopher Wallace Way. According to Rolling Stone, the sign is set to go up around his birthday, 3/21, once the City Council and Mayor Bill De Blasio approve the dedication.

The sign will join several other Notorious B.I.G. memorials in that area, like the “King of New York” mural on Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street. “Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man. It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide,” LeRoy McCarthy, head of the initiative, said. McCarthy also named 3/21 Notorious B.I.G. Day in Brooklyn back in 2016.

Read our 10 Best The Notorious B.I.G. Songs list here.