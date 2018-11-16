Watch Boygenius Play A Stunning Tiny Desk Concert

Anytime you get a chance to see Boygenius do anything, you need to take full advantage. A few weeks ago, the supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus released a stunningly gorgeous self-titled EP. They’re now touring together. We posted video of their first show together, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditoriums. We posted video of their performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. And now we’re posting video of their Tiny Desk Concert, which is probably the best video yet.

In recording their Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, the members of Boygenius played without their backing band. Bridgers played guitar. Baker switched back and forth between mandolin and piano. Dacus just sang. Together, they did the EP tracks “Souvenir,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Ketchum, ID.” Also, Dacus told a joke about cupcakes.

The whole intimate-setting Tiny Desk thing doesn’t work for every artist, but it absolutely works for Boygenius. It gives those harmonies a chance to absolutely punch us in the face. There are at least six goosebump moments in the 12-minute video, and you can and should watch it below.

The self-titled Boygenius EP is out now on Matador.