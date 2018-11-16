serpentwithfeet Shares Acoustic Versions Of soil Tracks “bless ur heart” & “messy”

Earlier this year, Josiah Wise released his first full-length album as serpentwithfeet, soil. It’s a magnificent album that gets just as much power from its intricate, theatrical arrangements as it does from Wise’s massive voice. But these songs work on a lot of different levels, and Wise has chosen to redo a couple of the tracks from it and present them in a new light.

Today, he’s releasing a two-song collection called soil reprise which presents “bless ur heart” and “messy” in acoustic form. The new versions are heartbreakingly fragile and endlessy beautiful, and they allow Wise to really draw the most expression possible out of his voice.

Listen to both of them below.

soil reprise is out now via Secretly Canadian.