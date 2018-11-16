Stream King Nine’s New Album Death Rattle

The Long Island band King Nine work within a tradition. They play New York hardcore in its most primal form: Brutal fast-to-slow hard-crunch beatdown music. They don’t bring anything especially new to that sound, but they play it with force and conviction, and the result is deeply satisfying on some animal level. King Nine released their debut album Scared To Death back in 2014, and now they’re back with the sophomore LP Death Rattle. We posted the early track “V.C.R.F.” over the summer, and now you can stream the whole enchilada below.

<a href="http://kingnine.bandcamp.com/album/death-rattle" target="_blank">Death Rattle by King Nine</a>

Death Rattle is out now on Closed Casket Activities.