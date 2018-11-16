Stream Missing Earth’s Debut Album Gold, Flour, Salt

Missing Earth is a new project from Philadelphia’s Kyle Gilbride, who recently returned to our ears with Swearin’s comeback album a few months ago, Fall Into The Sun. Missing Earth’s debut album, Gold, Flour, Salt, also features Swearin’s Jeff Bolt on drums and has backup vocals from Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Yowler’s Maryn Jones — Gilbride has worked on releases with both of them, most recently on Yowler’s excellent Black Dog In My Path from earlier this year.

Missing Earth finds Gilbride digging into a slippery haze. These songs are slower and more meditative than the ones he typically makes with the rest of Swearin’, big thick guitar lines and a sludgy atmosphere. There are hints of the razor sharp hooks he’s capable of, like on “Mean Spirit” or “Parliament Of Trees,” but mostly he opts for psychedelic downtowns, like on closers “Holy Death” and “Spectrum.”

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://missingearth.bandcamp.com/album/gold-flour-salt" target="_blank">Gold, Flour, Salt by Missing Earth</a>

Gold, Flour, Salt is out now via Salinas Records.