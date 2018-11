Last week, Perfume Genius shared a rework of No Shape’s closing track “Alan” as part of a two-song partnership with the boutique hotel record label W Records, with its streaming proceeds going towards Immigration Equality.

Today, Mike Hadreas has shared a new cover of Bobby Darin’s 1960s “Not For Me,” turning it into a heaving sigh of a song about feeling unworthy of love. It comes attached to a Hadreas-directed music video

Watch and listen below.

“Not For Me” is out now via W Records.