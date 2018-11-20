Sneaks – “Money Don’t Grow On Trees” Video

Eva Moolchan is releasing their third album as Sneaks, Highway Hypnosis, at the beginning of next year. She’s shared a few tracks from it already, “The Way It Goes” and “Beliefs,” both of which have indicated a step forward in her sound, keeping the tension of her earlier music while adding a poppier elasticity.

Today, she’s sharing a new track called “Money Don’t Grow On Trees,” whose slinking beat sounds impressively chilled out considering the economic anxiety at the heart of the track. Moolchan’s delivery has a way of expressing that foreboding undercurrent, though. The song comes attached to a video shot by Emmett Kerr-Perkinson while on a European tour.

Watch and listen below.

Highway Hypnosis is out 1/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.