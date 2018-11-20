Frankie Cosmos, Vagabon, & More Playing “Love Speech” Benefit Concert At Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre

Last month, the Brooklyn synagogue Union Temple was the target of anti-semitic graffiti. The synagogue also doubles as a music venue called Murmrr Theatre, where a lot of shows have taken place over the last couple years. Next month, some musicians are getting together at the Theatre for a benefit event called “Love Speech” with proceeds going towards the Temple and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Performers for the night include Frankie Cosmos, Vagabon, Xenia Rubinos, Lee Renaldo, Algiers, Brian Chase of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Cornelia Murr. There will be comedy sets from Perfect Pussy’s Meredith Graves and The Daily Show’s Jabouki Young-White and an appearance from Democracy Now!‘s Amy Goodman. Battles’ Ian Williams and Deafheaven’s George Clarke will DJ an afterparty.

The event will also have a silent text auction and items up for bid include signed guitars by Jeff Tweedy, Nile Rodgers, Pixies, and Courtney Barnett, plus records and merch from a ton of labels.

More info is available here and tickets are on sale now.