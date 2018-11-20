Dean Ween To Open A Cannabis-Friendly Music Venue In Denver

Ween guitarist, Dean Ween, has put forth plans to establish a weed-friendly music venue in Denver. According to the Denver Post, the proposal was announced at a city meeting on Monday by the prospective venue’s COO, Michael Polansky.

The venue, to be called Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge, would be located near Coors Field and would host music, comedy and film-related events. Dean Ween, who lives in Philadelphia, would serve as entertainment director and perform in various incarnations. Former Phish road manager Brad Sands, is also on the proposed venue’s board.

“I think cannabis and music make total, total sense together,” Polansky told the Post. “We think that we can offer a unique kind of musical experience for Denver and the world.”

During the day, the venue would act as a consumption site with educational and wellness programs, before transitioning to the nation’s first social consumption music venue.

According to Westword, the venue would be located at the Circus Collective, an alternative fitness and training center and would be open Thursday through Sunday.

In order to establish the Honeypot Lounge, the operators will have to apply for a social consumption license which under Colorado state law would forbid them from selling alcohol. The audience would also have to bring their own products, most likely vapes and edibles, since social consumption businesses are not allowed to sell THC products.

Colorado currently only has one social consumption site, which is a coffee shop that connects to a dispensary.

This article was originally on Billboard.