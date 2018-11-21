Post Malone, The 1975, Twenty One Pilots, & Foo Fighters Headlining 2019 Reading & Leeds Festivals

The headliners for the 2019 Reading and Leeds festivals in England were revealed on Wednesday morning, with Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, and the 1975 doing the honors at the annual gathering of the mud-caked musical tribes that will take place on Aug. 23-25 at Richfield Avenue (Reading) and Bramham Park (Leeds).

The 1975 will headline Reading on Friday (Aug. 23) and Leeds on Saturday (Aug. 24), with the Foos headlining Leeds on Friday and Reading on Sunday (Aug. 25). Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone will co-headline Reading on Saturday and Leeds on Sunday.

Other acts announced for the 2019 festivals include: Bastille, Pale Waves, Distillers, Billie Eilish, Juice WRLD, Bowling for Soup, PVRIS, Stefflon Don, G Flip, Hayley Kiyoko, The Amazons, Blossoms, Camelphat, Crucast, Denis Sulta, NOT3S, Sundara Karma and Yungblud. Check out the announcement video and posters below.

Your first #RandL19 names are are HERE 💥Tickets on sale Friday 🎫Got a Barclaycard? You can get exclusive presale access and 10% back on every presale ticket courtesy of Barclaycard Entertainment: – https://t.co/wLqXOLTQ9C pic.twitter.com/d8q0IaujKS — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 21, 2018

This article was originally published at Billboard.